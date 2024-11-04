Russians Injure Four Residents Of Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, four people were as a result of Russian strikes on November 3.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Under the enemy fire and were the towns of Antonivka, Dudchany, Bilozirka, Chornobaivka, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Beryslav, Zarichne, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, the Russian forces targeted educational and medical facilities, a public stop, and damaged three apartment buildings and 19 private houses in residential neighborhoods.

The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, four people sustained injuries.

According to the regional chief, during a nighttime drone attack, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-131/136 drone.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces attacked an ambulance in Bilozirka, Kherson region.