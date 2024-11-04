Menthum Unveils "Menthum Goals!" – Egypt’s First-Ever Goal-Based Savings Solution, Enhancing Financial Wellness for All

(MENAFN- Jupiter Commz)

Cairo, Egypt – Sunday 3rd November – Menthum, Egypt’s pioneering fintech startup, has launched “Menthum Goals!”, a first-of-its-kind digital savings proposition designed to transform how individuals plan, save, and achieve their aspirations. More than just a savings tool, Menthum Goals! empowers users to set, track, and reach their financial objectives in a disciplined, structured way, bringing a unique and personalized approach to financial wellness for the people of Egypt.

In an era of rapidly evolving financial needs, Menthum Goals addresses the demand for accessible, goal-oriented financial solutions that cater to all – regardless of income level or financial literacy. This innovative proposition simplifies the savings journey, helping users set clear goals and stay committed through an intuitive, easy-to-use experience.

“We believe that financial wellness should be within everyone’s reach. We all have dreams, but sometimes life gets in the way, and we delay making them real. Many of us know that good planning and discipline are key to financial wellness, yet taking the first step can be the hardest part.” said Himanshu Shrimali, Co-founder & CEO of Menthum. “With Menthum Goals, we’re addressing a crucial gap in Egypt’s financial landscape. Designed to empower individuals to take control of their financial life with clarity and ease, Menthum Goals enhances financial wellness, setting users on the path to achieving their aspirations and Making It Possible.”

Ismail Sarhank, Co-Founder & COO of Menthum, added “Menthum’s mission is to enable financial freedom for all. We are excited to introduce Menthum Goals, making it possible for everyone in Egypt to take charge of their financial future. This platform empowers people to save smarter”. Describing the solution, he noted, “Whether you want to set aside a lump sum for a specific purpose (education, wedding, emergency fund), or save regularly with discipline to reach your goal (travel, new car, future home), Menthum Goals is here to walk with you every step of the way.”

Menthum Goals enables users to:

• Set Personalized Financial Goals: Define unique savings targets, whether as one time goals or recurring.

• Automate Savings: Establish recurring goals, allowing users to work towards financial milestones without constant oversight.

• Stay Disciplined and On Track: With built-in reminders, updates, and helpful tools, users remain focused on their financial journey.

• Achieve Financial Wellness: Menthum Goals is all about financial empowerment, giving users control over their finances and future.

“Make It Possible” with Menthum Goals! – Menthum’s innovative new proposition isn’t just about saving; it’s about empowering the people of Egypt to transform aspirations into realities through financial discipline and expert support.









MENAFN04112024007670016504ID1108846904