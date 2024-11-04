Dosing Pumps Market To Breach $8.99 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Dosing Pumps projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dosing Pumps market size was valued at $5.90 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.Dosing Pumps is a type of metering device, which is employed for the purpose of allowing small but accurate flow of chemicals into the flow of fluid in the processing unit. Components used in these systems include foot valve, injector, pump, control system, and chemical tank, wherein, pump is the major one that internally control the systems. Due to which it is also called as metering pump.Download PDF Brochure:Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of Dosing Pumps among other regions. It is accounted for around 40% of the global market share in 2018 as a result of robust industrialization and growing need for water treatment plants across the region.Market players operating and profiles in the global dosing pumps industry include Blue-White Industries, EMEC s.r.l., Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, ProMinent GmbH, Seko SpA, SPX Flow, Inc., and W.E.S. Ltd.They are designed and manufactured to be used in various applications in most of the processing industries including water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, paper & pulp, and others.Dosing Pumps are used for somewhat similar purposes in most of the industries, the type of products required are different in each industry.Production of customized dosing pumps as per consumer preference is the key challenge faced by most of the manufacturers in recent years.Water and wastewater processing application is the major contributor in this market in terms of revenue. But, technological advancement in terms of product development is offering new growth opportunities and similar trends are expected over the years to come.Enquiry Before Buying:Oil & gas industry is expected to be another potential sector, which is not fully explored, for dosing pumps in terms metering application.Instances like growing government efforts to commercially exploit coal bed methane with substantial investment by governments of China, the U.S., and Japan is set to impact the global Dosing Pumps market growth during the forecast period.Development in the field of coal bed methane is one of the recent Dosing Pumps market trends which expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the dosing pumps market size for water & wastewater treatment segment is the largest one in 2018 over other segment. Since the fact that dosing pumps are made to deal with large quantities of fluid that makes them highly usable in water related applications.These systems are known for disinfection, pH level maintenance, filtration, pathogen removal, and reverse osmosis applications in this sector.Get a Customized Research Report:On the basis of pump type, diaphragm pump is the major dosing pumps market share holder in 2018 and it is expected to be the largest one by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2026.One of the simple and required feature that makes diaphragm pump unique is that it is leak free and therefore suitable for highly aggressive toxic media. Such pumps are known as maintenance free and fault free that assure optimum operational efficiency.Technological development and its incorporation in the global market is giving a birth to the products like digital dosing pumps which is further developing the growth trajectory of this marketRise in efforts to exploit coal bed methane reserves at global level projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to this market during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of metering pumps in the oil & gas application.The global Dosing Pumps market forecast is provided by analyzing various macro and micro economic factors, technological evolution, and industrial growth across all the industry verticals.The global dosing pumps market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rise in demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.Buy This Report (213 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):In coming years, India and China are anticipated to use Dosing Pumps owing to rising demand from chemical processing and pharmaceutical industries for wastewater treatment, and others.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Regenerative Turbine Pump MarketAircraft Pumps MarketHeat Pump MarketFire Pump MarketIndustrial Heat Pump MarketCryogenic Pump MarketDiaphragm Pump MarketMembrane Pump MarketPump Jack MarketHigh-Pressure Pumps MarketSolar Pump MarketDosing Pumps MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

