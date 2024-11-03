HEC Paris In Qatar Launches Emerging Leaders Track Of EMBA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris in Qatar has launched its Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) of its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme featuring 38 professionals from 12 countries.

The participants are from Qatar, the UK, France, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. While 68% of the cohort are women, 63% are Qatari nationals.

Taught in Doha with two overseas modules in London and Dubai, the part-time programme emphasises practical experiential learning, featuring site visits and case studies presented by leaders.

The average age of participants in the programme is 31, with an average of eight years of professional experience prior to joining.

Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, said:“By focusing on strategic leadership to foster innovation, this programme empowers professionals to not only contribute to the success of their businesses but also to become the best version of themselves.”

Dr Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, academic director and associate professor in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris in Qatar, added:“By focusing on the critical areas of innovation and sustainability, we prepare participants not only to excel in the current global business landscape but to shape it.”

