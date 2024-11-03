M4.2 Quake Hits Iraq's Nineveh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale jolted Mosul city in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate, Iraq's Meteorological Organization and Seismology said on Sunday. The quake took place 40km northeast Mosul, causing no casualties, the organization said. A week ago, a seism occurred at Dahok Governorate near Turkish border, it noted, referring to 20 others inside Iraq throughout October. (end) sbr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.