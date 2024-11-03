America’S Election: What It Means To Canadians

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Americans and Canadians are cousins, and that is true. Allies today but long ago people were at loggerheads mostly because of the British Empire and American ambitions.

As Canadians, we appreciate our cousins down south enough to visit them many millions of times over the year. America is Canada's largest and most important trading partner. As a manufacturer, I can attest to this personally. My American clients have allowed our firm to grow and prosper over the past few decades.

But, there is a problem we have been seeing, a problem where nationalism, both political and economic has been creating a roadblock to our trade relationship. Both Democrats and Republicans have shown a willingness to play the“buy only American Made product” card, a sounding board for all things isolationist, nationalistic and small-mindedness.

We all live on this small planet, and purchase items made from all over the world. Preferences as to what to buy and where it is made are personal choices, never should they become a platform of national pride and thuggery. This has brought fear into the hearts of many Canadians who manufacture for and service the American economy in some way. This fear may become apparent when the election is over next week.

Canadians are not enemies of America, but allies and friends with a long tradition of supporting our cousins back when bad sh*t happens. We have had enough of the American claim that they want free trade, only to realize that they do so long as it is to their benefit.

Tariffs, and undue regulations to exporters into America are applied, yet the American industry complains when other nations do the very same to them. Seriously!

Democrats have said they would place a preference upon doing business with American firms before foreign ones, and Republicans wish to tariff many foreign nations into oblivion. Rhetoric perhaps, but we need to take these threats seriously.

As to you and me, what will the repercussions be should America close its doors to us? Tit for Tat neighbours. Tariff for Tariff, true selfish competition with no fear of the American Giant.

You want to build homes in America? Over 33 percent of all lumber comes from Canada. Tit for Tat. Canada's mineral wealth can be sold to others and place preference upon the highest bidder always. You know who will win there don't you America, the deep-pocketed Chinese! If America responds as has been threatened, Canadians will find ways to entertain themselves elsewhere. Reshaping our alliances with others!

Imagine no Canadian dollars flowing into Florida, California and the Big Apple without a friendly Maple Syrup dip. Canadians will realize just how significant their spending is to America and use it to our benefit, not theirs.

Clearly, we will know if you prefer Canadian friendship to Donald Trump Bravado. China, Saudi Arabia and Russia are not your friends. Canada, Japan, Taiwan the EU and many other nations most definitely are. Stop playing politics, and carry out business in an unethical fashion.

Treat allies as they should be treated!

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

