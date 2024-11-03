Westminster Barracks / DUI / MV Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
-p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">
VSP News Release- DUI/MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1007382
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/03/2024 at approximately 0903 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 SB, IAO MM 13.2, Brattleboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Rachel J. Pianka
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/03/2024, at approximately 0903 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Southbound, in the area of mile marker 15.6, Dummerston (Windham County). The vehicle had continued on from the initial point of impact, striking guard rails along the southbound lanes of travel. The vehicle was located by Troopers in the area of mile marker 13.2, Brattleboro (Windham County), Vermont. The vehicle appeared to have come to a stop due to disabling damage. The operator was identified as Rachel J. Pianka, 50, of Putney, Vermont. Pianka displayed multiple indicators of impairment. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for DUI processing. Pianka was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior, Windham County – Criminal Division on 11/26/2024 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 at approximately 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: ..
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN03112024003118003196ID1108846306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.