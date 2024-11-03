Jordan Will Not Be Battleground For Any Warring Parties, Will Resolutely Defend Its Borders, National Security - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammad Momani on Saturday condemned recent attempts by "regional actors" to violate Jordanian airspace, particularly through the use of drones.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that several drones had breached Jordanian airspace, with debris and parts falling within the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Two incidents of falling drones have been recently reported in the northern governorates of Irbid and Jerash [near the northern and western borders with Syria and occupied Palestine], which, Momani, described as "serious threats that Jordan is addressing following established military rules of engagement to safeguard national security."

Momani underlined the vigilance and full preparedness of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to protecting the Kingdom's borders, adding that the army will apply rules of engagement against any threat to Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens.

The minister also voiced concern over rising regional instability, reiterating that Jordan will not serve as a battleground for any foreign power and will not permit any military aircraft, missiles, or drones to cross its airspace.

Momani also called on regional actors to respect the sovereignty of neighbouring states and to refrain from actions that could endanger civilians.

He also urged an end to escalations driven by "competing agenda which undermine the well-being, peace, dignity, and justice of the region's people."

Momani also advised citizens to remain vigilant about ongoing regional developments, avoid spreading rumours, and refrain from sharing unverified images or videos.