CSPD Archives Over 75 Million Historical Documents

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) on Sunday announced the digital archiving of 75.263 million historical documents as part of its initiative to preserve important records.

CSPD Acting Director General Talal Fayez reported that a total of 1,460,217 files have been archived from both the headquarters and regional offices in all governorates, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He stressed the importance of this electronic archiving project, which is being carried out by the department's staff with the aim of protecting official records and documents while linking them to a dedicated internal database for improved accessibility and preservation.