Man Detained For Allegedly Stabbing Wife In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - on Sunday questioned a man for allegedly stabbing his wife in Amman earlier in the day, official sources said.

The victim reportedly was stabbed multiple times by her husband while they were inside a vehicle in Sweileh area, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The victim was rushed to Al Bashir Hospital and her condition is stable,” Sartawi told The Joran Times.

The police official did not provide any further details regarding the motive behind the stabbing.

Multiple outlets reported that the victim received five stab wounds to different parts of her body.

Investigations are ongoing in the case, Sartawi said.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that the Criminal Court prosecutor began investigating the incident.

“The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon immediate family members and relatives of the coupe to learn more about the stabbing incident,” the senior judicial source said.

The suspect was ordered detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations.