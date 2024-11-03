Philippine University Brings UPCAT To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has announced that the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) for students based in Qatar will be conducted at the Philippine School Doha on November 21, 2024.

"The University of the Philippines (UP) Office of Admissions, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Doha, is bringing the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) closer to Qatar-based Filipino and non-Filipino students alike who wish to study in the Philippines' premier university," said the embassy in a post on social media.

Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out to either the Philippine School Doha ([email protected] ) or the Philippine International School Qatar ([email protected] ) for application forms and further details.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 7, 2024.

The application fee for Philippine passport holders is waived, while non-Filipino applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of USD 100.

Requirements:

. Applicants must be senior students expecting to graduate in 2025

. Final grades for four (4) high school years preceding the year of graduation

. Applicants haven't taken the UPCAT and any college courses before AY 2024- 2025