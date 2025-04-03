Egis Announces Strategic Appointment Of A New Regional CEO In The Americas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Group, led by Laurent Germain, Chief Executive Officer, has divided the Americas Pacific (AMPAC) region to form a new Americas region.

Alaa AbuSiam, previously CEO of the Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region, has been appointed CEO of the new Americas region. He is a member of the Group's Executive Committee. This marks a return to North America for Alaa, having previously been based in Texas.

Former AMPAC CEO, James Chopty, has been appointed as the Group's Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created executive role focused on driving operational efficiency and financial performance at Egis.

Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group, noted that "The change further focuses the Group on development within the region, and puts greater emphasis on our growth plans for the Americas in general and the U.S. in particular. We're on a significant expansion track for the region, and with Alaa's appointment, we are well set up to move forward. He has the experience and knowledge to achieve our objectives, having achieved significant results at Egis in the Middle East, and we are on similar trajectory in the U.S."

Alaa AbuSiam, a distinguished leader in the construction and engineering sectors, has been at the helm of Egis in the Middle East and South Asia since 2021. Under his leadership, Egis experienced remarkable growth, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry. He set in motion a profound strategic transformation in the MESA region anchored on growth and regional talent development, successfully leading the acquisition and integration of six major regional firms, while fostering organic growth and building teams in complex markets. Consequently, Engineering News-Record (ENR) has ranked Egis as the 5th-best Middle East engineering firm.

He noted, "I look forward to this new challenge - driving growth, delivering impact, and building strong partnerships across North and South America. Egis has a strong history in North America and I'll be moving quickly to expand our presence in the market. We aim to invest more than $800 million on acquisitions in the region to reach $1.1 billion in sales by 2028, supporting local projects and enhancing job creation."

Having joined Egis in 2020, he first served as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East- overseeing project execution and delivery for clients in the region and passionately advocating for engineering services dedicated to creating a better, safer, healthier and more connected world-before assuming the CEO in the Middle East role.

Alaa holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Al-Balqa' Applied University in Jordan, an Executive Accelerated Development qualification from Rice University (Texas, U.S.), and an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford (UK). His credentials also include certifications in Digital Transformation, Leadership & Innovation from MIT (Massachusetts, U.S.), and advanced business strategy programs at Harvard Business School (Massachusetts, U.S.). Furthermore, he has completed the International Directors Programme at INSEAD (France).

Alaa is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)® and a Certified Climate Change Professional (CC-P). He holds memberships with the Association of Climate Change Officers, Society of Engineers - UAE, Project Management Institute, and elite academic networks, including Oxford Business Alumni (UK).

About Egis

Egis is a leading global architectural, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 20,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

