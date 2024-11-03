TN: TVK Holds Executive Meet, To Oppose ‘One Nation, One Election’ & NEET

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under Tamil superstar Vijay held an executive meeting on Sunday and passed 29 unanimous resolutions while opposing the Central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In one of the resolutions, the TVK opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal of the BJP while also another was passed against the NEET. The TVK said that they want to abolish the NEET and revert the state list.

The party also lashed out against the DMK for delaying the state-wide caste-based census and also demanded the state of the euro revert to the monthly electricity billing system.

The party office bearers also stood a few moments in silence in memory of six people who died in road accidents while on the way to attend the first state conference of the party held at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district on October 31.

Among the dead were two office bearers of the party including one state-level office bearer.

Vijay also called upon his party cadres and leaders to oppose all criticisms levelled against the party in a constructive manner and with valid points. He called upon the cadres to be respectful against adversaries even on social media.

Sources said that the meeting will also finalise the roadmap for Vijay's upcoming statewide tour, set to begin in December.

Vijay's statewide yatra is expected to kick off on December 2, starting in Coimbatore and culminating with a large public gathering in Tirunelveli on December 27.

During the tour, Vijay aims to connect with people, sharing his vision and gathering public opinion along the way.

The meeting also reportedly will touch on strategies to counter political rivals, such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, who recently criticised Vijay.

Vijay's rally at Vikkaravandi attracted over 300,000 attendees, a notable event in Tamil Nadu politics. During the rally, he criticised both the DMK and BJP, labelling the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK a political opponent.

Vijay accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the“Dravidian” identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for divisive politics.

In response, DMK leader and State Law Minister S. Raghupathy dismissed Vijay and TVK as the“C team” of the BJP.

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S Prasad suggested that Vijay, rather than stirring up political passions, should prioritise the welfare of the people.

He also encouraged Vijay to recognise the support he has received from multiple political factions, including the BJP, as he embarks on his political journey.

Vijay's political profile has been on the rise since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections.

In contrast, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's NTK did not secure any seats. This success has added weight to Vijay's growing influence in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.