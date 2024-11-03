Economic Week Ahead: Selic Decision, Fed Meeting, And U.S. Elections Take Center Stage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming economic week from November 4 to 8 brings a mix of crucial national and international events. Investors should pay close attention to these developments. The week kicks off with the release of the Focus Report on Monday.



The Brazilian Central prepares this document, which outlines key economic forecasts. Additionally, São Paulo's inflation data will be released through the National Consumer Price (IPC). The Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) will announce this figure.



Internationally, the spotlight falls on the Manufacturing PMI publication for the Eurozone and Germany. This indicator measures the construction sector's health and activity level. China awaits the Services Sector PMI, which gauges purchasing managers' activity levels in various service industries.



Tuesday marks the US presidential elections , with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying for the White House. The Composite PMI will be released for the US, Brazil, and the UK. Japan and the UK will also see their Services Sector PMI figures.







Wednesday's focus shifts to the Selic Interest Rate, set by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). The current Selic rate stands at 10.75% per year. This rate reflects a 0.25 percentage point increase from September 18.



The Brazilian market will receive the General Price Index - Internal Availability (IGP-DI) on Wednesday morning. This index tracks price increases from agricultural and industrial raw materials to final consumer goods and services.



Thursday brings attention to interest rate announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Germany and China will release their trade balance data, showing import and export values for goods.



Friday concludes the week with the release of Brazil's official inflation measure, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The US will publish the University of Michigan's economic sentiment results and China its CPI.

Economic Calendar for the Week, October 4 to 8, 2024

Monday, November 4

Brazil







5:00 AM – Fipe CPI (Oct)

8:25 AM – Focus Bulletin





6:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI





5:55 AM – Manufacturing PMI





10:45 PM – Services PMI







7:00 AM – Presidential Elections



10:30 AM – Trade Balance

11:45 AM – Composite PMI







6:30 AM – Composite PMI

6:30 AM – Services PMI







10:00 AM – Composite PMI

10:00 AM – Services PMI







8:50 PM – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

9:30 PM – Services PMI







8:00 AM – IGP-DI



3:00 PM – Trade Balance

6:30 PM – Selic Interest Rate (Copom)





5:55 AM – Services PMI







6:00 AM – Composite PMI

6:00 AM – Services PMI





4:00 PM – Interest Rate (FOMC)





12:00 AM – Trade Balance





4:00 AM – Trade Balance





9:00 AM – Interest Rate Decision (Bank of England)





9:00 AM – CPI





9:00 AM – IPCA





12:00 PM – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment





10:30 PM – CPI



