Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor's Luxury Properties, Car Collection, Movie Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kartik Aaryan, the star known for his lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has built an impressive net worth and a life marked by luxury. With a net worth estimated between ₹39 and 46 crore in 2023, Kartik is among the highest-paid actors in the industry, according to the Express.

Kartik earns ₹45 to 50 crore per film, as per the publication, a testament to his growing demand and popularity. In addition to his movie income, Kartik's endorsement deals with brands like Armani Exchange, Superdry and Cadbury Silk contribute significantly to his earnings.

His luxurious Mumbai residence highlights Kartik Aaryan's lifestyle. In 2023, he purchased a 1,594 sq ft apartment in Juhu for ₹17.50 crore in the same building where his family owns another property.

This follows his earlier property purchase, a smaller flat in Versova for ₹1.60 crore in 2019, where he lived during his early career in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan's cars, fashion and vacations

In addition to his home, Kartik is known for his passion for luxury cars. His collection features some of the most high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover SV worth around ₹6 crore, a McLaren GT priced at ₹4.7 crore, a Lamborghini Urus costing ₹4.5 crore and a Porsche 718 Boxster valued at ₹1.54 crore, as per the publication. He also owns Royal Enfield motorcycles, which highlights his love for premium rides.

Kartik's style choices further add to his image. Known for his fashion sense, he has been seen wearing designer pieces, including a ₹4.5 lakh bomber jacket on Koffee With Karan and a Rolex watch worth ₹8.8 lakh.