Israeli media reports Trump telling Netanyahu to end conflict

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has reportedly urged Israeli Prime to bring an end to the ongoing war in Gaza before Trump’s anticipated return to office in January, should he win the upcoming presidential election. This demand was made during a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last July, according to reports from the Times of Israel, which cited both a former Trump administration official and an Israeli official.



Four months prior to this meeting, Trump had publicly stated in an interview with Israel Hayom that it was imperative for Israel to conclude its military operations in Gaza, criticizing the widespread destruction of civilian homes and calling it “a very bad picture for the world.” He emphasized the need for Israel to act quickly to mitigate negative international publicity, noting that a fast resolution would benefit the country’s image.



While Trump has consistently expressed his strong support for Israel and his close relationship with Netanyahu, he has not publicly specified a concrete timeline for ending military operations in Gaza. Officials cited by the Times of Israel noted that Trump did not clarify what he would define as an end to the conflict, suggesting that he could potentially endorse continued “residual” military actions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the region.



In contrast, Netanyahu has made it clear that the IDF’s military campaign will persist until what he terms “total victory” over Hamas is achieved. He reiterated his stance to members of his Likud party, stating he cannot concede to Hamas' demands for an IDF withdrawal in exchange for the release of hostages held by the militant group.



This exchange between Trump and Netanyahu underscores the complex dynamics of U.S.-Israel relations and the influence of U.S. leadership on the conflict in Gaza. As the election approaches, the implications of such discussions could play a significant role in shaping future policies and actions in the region.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845479