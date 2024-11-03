عربي


Ahlibank Opens New Branch At DFC

11/3/2024 4:36:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ahlibank is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest branch in Doha Festival City (DFC), a premier shopping and entertainment destination in Qatar. Strategically located in DFC, the new branch offers easy access for visitors, designed to meet the financial needs of customers in a bustling, accessible environment.

With this addition, Ahlibank aims to improve the customer experience by delivering a full range of services, incluidning Private Banking.

“We're delighted to expand our footprint and bring our services closer to the community,” said Abdulaziz Khalid Al Khater -Chief Retail Banking Officer in Ahlibank . Abdulaziz added: "We invite the public to visit and experience the new branch, where our team is ready to assist and provide solutions tailored to our customers' needs.

MENAFN03112024000063011010ID1108845446


The Peninsula

