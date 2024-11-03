U.S. presidential election captivates global attention

(MENAFN) U.S. presidential have long captivated global attention, largely due to the nation’s role as the world’s largest economy and a leading military power. The upcoming election, however, carries heightened significance as it showcases a pronounced divergence in the policies of the two main contenders: Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, and Donald Trump, the former President. Their contrasting viewpoints on pivotal international issues—such as the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, climate change, global trade, and human rights—highlight the extensive implications of this electoral decision.



The influence of the next U.S. president on global affairs is so substantial that it raises important questions about the fairness of limiting the vote to American citizens alone. Decisions made in the United States will resonate across the globe, impacting not just American lives but also the lives of individuals in regions directly affected by U.S. policies. The U.S. plays a vital role in a variety of international crises, including the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, tensions between China and Taiwan, and the future of NATO and transatlantic relations. This significant global influence is underscored by an enormous military budget of $916 billion, far exceeding those of other nations, whether allies or adversaries.



The election outcomes have the potential to reshape the international order, especially regarding Ukraine. The differences in Harris's and Trump's perspectives are stark. Harris’s approach aligns with that of President Joe Biden, focusing on a steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine. She has engaged directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning Russia for its aggressive actions and violations of human rights. In a recent debate, she cautioned that a Trump presidency could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to take Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, without facing any resistance.



In stark contrast, Trump has expressed strong opposition to U.S. military and economic support for Ukraine, suggesting a fundamental shift in American foreign policy. He referred to Zelensky as "the greatest salesperson on earth," implying that Ukraine’s aid is largely the result of Zelensky’s successful appeals to President Biden. Trump has claimed—without evidence—that had he remained in office, the war in Ukraine would not have occurred, asserting that he could resolve the conflict "in one day" if elected again, while attributing blame for the war to Ukraine.

