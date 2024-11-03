Emily Atack Says She Finally 'Feels Safe' In A 'Real' Relationship

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) English and comedian Emily Atack has spoken up on her relationship with her partner, Alistair Garner.

The actress shared that she feels "safe" with him and described him as "the kindest man in the world", reports 'Mirror UK'.

The 34-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the comedy series 'The Inbetweeners', welcomed her first son, Barney, in June - and said life has been nothing but good since she began dating Alistair, who is a nuclear physicist.

As per 'Mirror UK', the pair were first pictured together last year, but have known each other for years as Alistair, 39, is the son of her aunt's latest husband.

In a new interview, Emily, who recently returned to screens in the Disney+ series 'Rivals', admitted she felt "lonely" for a long time after years of dating turmoil. However, everything changed thanks to Alistair, as she explained she has now found peace in her relationship and as a mum.

Talking to The Times, Emily said, "I feel like my whole life had been building up to that moment, not just getting a part in that show but also my personal life. It feels like the stars have aligned. That is genuinely how it feels”.

She added, "I used to pray to God that I would end up with somebody who made me feel safe, and I'm safe with Al now”.

During the interview, Emily said that once Rivals finished filming, she was by Alistair's side and supported him while his father was dying. At that moment, something was born inside them as she recalled, "We were together at the deathbed and then afterwards we left the room and hugged. We held each other for about 20 minutes and we just knew. This was love. This was real”.