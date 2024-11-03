St Lucia – Taiwan Trade Show To Highlight AI Innovations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

RODNEY BAY, St Lucia – The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has announced the participation of 14 Taiwanese enterprises in the upcoming Taiwan-Saint Lucia Partnership Trade Show 2024.

Scheduled for November 1-3 at The Pavilion on the Ramp, Rodney Bay, the event will run daily, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, with a free shuttle service every 15 minutes from Baywalk Mall. This event promises to showcase the latest advancements in and trade collaboration.

A key feature of the trade show will be the Taiwan Pavilion, which will present an array of cutting-edge products, including water purification systems, multi-purpose cleaners, mildew remover gels, and innovative machine learning technologies for big data analysis.

Highlighting the opening day, an AI Forum will take place at 10:00 am in the Bay Gardens Beach Resort conference room. Co-hosted by Taiwan's ambassador to Saint Lucia, H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, and Emma Hippolyte, minister for commerce, manufacturing, business development, cooperatives and consumer affairs of Saint Lucia, the forum will focus on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence.

Keynote speaker Chien Lee, general manager of SparkAmplify, Inc., will discuss how AI can personalize services and boost production efficiency, followed by an in-depth discussion with local panelist Jim Joseph and others. The session will conclude with an interactive Q&A, inviting attendees to engage directly with the topic.

TAITRA will also spotlight the winners of the Taiwan Excellence Award, showcasing high-quality products ready for import, including laptops, electric bikes, smart exercise bikes, mobile tank fans, and portable water purifiers from acclaimed Taiwanese brands like Asus, Acer, BESV, Gee Hoo, AMA Tech, and Mbranfiltra.

Throughout the three-day event, TAITRA will foster opportunities for collaboration between Saint Lucian and Taiwanese businesses, enhancing trade relations not only between Taiwan and Saint Lucia but also with other Caribbean and Central American nations.

According to Taiwan's ministry of finance, the trade volume between Taiwan and Saint Lucia reached US$1,273,000 in 2023, with Taiwan exporting goods worth US$841,000 and importing $432,000. This growing trade relationship underscores the potential for deeper economic ties.

The post St Lucia – Taiwan Trade Show to highlight AI innovations appeared first on Caribbean News Global .