US Election 2024: What Top Issues Are Shaping Voting Decisions Of New York Muslims?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024 : At the Islamic Cultural Centre on Riverside Drive in New York City, hundreds of Muslims from the local community gather for Friday prayers. A significant part of the service includes making 'dua' for the people of Gaza, reflecting the congregation's concern for international issues.

Also Read: US Election 2024 Live: Gaza emerges as 'top issue' for many New York Muslims; Michigan Muslims voters swing to Trum

Ali, a corporate professional and regular worshipper, emphasizes that the pressing international matters are overshadowing the domestic concerns of the community as the November 5 presidential elections approach. He notes that while local issues are important, the global context and humanitarian crises are weighing heavily on the minds of many in the community, influencing their perspectives as they consider their votes in the upcoming election, PTI reported.

“There are plenty of issues, but I don't think anything comes close to what we are seeing in Gaza. There is a large part of the Muslim community that isn't feeling comfortable with the words and the actions of the candidates,” he said.

“The mainstream position in the Democratic Party seems to be words and actions that are in fear of upsetting the pro-Israel side. That lack of compassion and empathy is very disheartening, I must say,” he added.

Community members express their disappointment with how the democratic government has handled issues in the West Asia region, particularly regarding Gaza. This sentiment reflects a broader frustration with U.S. foreign policy and its implications for peace and humanitarian efforts in the area. As they prepare to cast their votes, many in the community are seeking candidates who will address these critical issues and advocate for more effective responses to the challenges facing both their local community and the international arena.

Also Read: US Election 2024: THESE 10 essential things to know before world's most excellent economy goes to vote

“For us, the Gaza situation is very important. The war must end, and we don't see the current dispensation doing much around it. There are other issues like abortion rights and even LGBTQ that concern, but Gaza is right now the most concerning,” says Waqas, a resident of Long Island in New York.

A recent survey conducted in three swing states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) found that the war on Gaza is a top policy concern for the majority of Muslim voters (61 per cent). It also noted this to be the top issue for Muslims across all genders, ages, races, and partisan lines.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump claims early victory on November 5? Kamala Harris says...

Muslim American voters in New York, like their counterparts nationwide, are increasingly prioritising the Gaza crisis in their voting decisions for the upcoming presidential election. It would not be very far-fetched to say the devastating conflict has become a defining issue and has the potential to reshape traditional voting patterns.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a recent post on X that American Muslims will make a "substantial impact" on the elections.“Our community is engaged. Now is the time to show the strength of American Muslim voices in this crucial election,” the post said.

(With inputs from PTI)