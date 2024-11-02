85% Of Journalist Killings Remain Unpunished Worldwide - UNESCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, UNESCO has called on all states to act on their commitments to end impunity for killing journalists.

According to a new UNESCO report, the impunity level is "still shockingly high, at 85 per cent, down only 4 points in six years."

In 2022 and 2023, a journalist was killed every four days simply for doing their vital job to pursue truth. For the vast majority of these cases, no-one will ever be held to account. I call upon all our Member States to do more to ensure that these crimes never go unpunished. Prosecuting and convicting the perpetrators is a major lever to prevent future attacks on journalists," Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, said.

UNESCO's new report noted the persistence of a very high rate of impunity for the killings of journalists: 85 per centof all killings recorded by the organisation since 2006 are considered unresolved. While UNESCO notes an improving trend - the rate was 89 per cent six years ago and 95 per cent twelve years ago. "States must significantly increase their efforts to deter new crimes against journalists."

In the biennium covered by the UNESCO report (2022-2023), a total of 162 journalists were killed. Almost half of the deaths took place in countries experiencing armed conflict, compared with 38 per cent in the previous two years (2020-2021).

In other countries, most journalists were killed for covering organized crime, corruption, or while reporting on public demonstrations. The report moreover raises the alarming fact that the number of female journalists killed is at its highest level since 2017, with 14 killed, the report said.

In a message on the occasion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed to an alarming rate of journalists being killed in conflict zones in recent years, particularly in Gaza, which has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in any war in decades.

Guterres pointed out that the Pact for the Future, adopted in September, calls for respecting and protecting journalists, media professionals and associated personnel working in situations of armed conflict.

He urged governments to take urgent steps to protect journalists and investigate crimes committed against them and prosecute the perpetrators everywhere.

Bloodiest period in journalism history

Issuing a report on the occasion, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said that, since the beginning of the year, at least 76 journalists and media workers have been killed in the course of their work, 46 of them in Gaza.

The IFJ condemns, in particular, Israel's attitude towards the press and its attacks on media workers as a result of the war on Gaza. "At least 146 journalists have lost their lives there since the beginning of the [conflict] in October 2023 – the bloodiest period in the history of journalism."

Since October 2023, the IFJ said it had made repeated appeals to the United Nations, demanding a ceasefire and calling for humanitarian and logistical aid for journalists, including protective equipment of which journalists are deprived.

The IFJ has also called on the Israeli government to lift the ban preventing international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip. In addition, the Brussels-based federation accused Israel of violating UN Security Council Resolutions 2222/2015 and 1738/2006, which condemn international attacks against journalists and media workers in situations of armed conflict.