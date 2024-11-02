Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/2/2024 9:08:06 PM
DOHA -- Qatar International Open Taekwondo Championship awards Ali Shahab, of Kuwait, the best referee prize.
CAIRO -- The Arab Parliament blames the tragedy of Palestine on Balfour Declaration, calling for end to the Israeli occupation.
GAZA -- At least 55 Palestinians are martyred and 192 others wounded in new massacres by the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza Strip in just 24 hours.
BEIRUT -- An Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh city, south Lebanon, kills two persons and wounds several others, taking the death toll to 2,968. (end) gb
