Zelensky, Syrskyi Discuss Situation On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every position Ukrainian defend and every position they regain is important for the entire front and for the whole of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. He made a report on the frontline situation. The main directions: Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Lyman and all other directions. Toretsk direction as well," he said.

Zelensky thanked all the soldiers for their bravery and stressed that "every position we defend and every position we regain is important for the entire front, for all of us."

The president thanked the warriors of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade who are fighting in the Kurakhove direction, the 38th separate marine brigade, and the 68th separate jaeger brigade.

The head of state also thanked the soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade and the 141st separate infantry brigade fighting in the Orikhiv sector, as well as the soldiers of the 124th and 126th separate territorial defense brigades.

"Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! To all who work for our state, for all our people! I thank everyone in the world who helps us to defend our right, Ukraine's and every nation's right to its own life!" he said.