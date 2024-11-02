Israeli Strike On Southern Beirut Kills One Person

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- An Israeli air strike on Al-Hadath district, located on the fringes of Beirut's southern suburbs, killed one person and wounded 15 others, on Saturday, the of reported.

Six of the wounded had to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported identical on Hezzerta in the heights of the eatsern town of Zahle and Mashghara. Other raids targeted banks of the Litani river near al-Buwaidah, in addition to the villages of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Al-Numairiya, Romin, Yater, Kafra and the outskirts of Qana.

In the southern market town of Al-Nabatiya, the occupation warplanes hit Hey Al-Mamslakh and Al-Salhia.

Lebanon, since October 23, has been witnessing daily Israeli attacks from the air, ground and the sea. In the frontier south, there have been continuing clashes between the occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. Israeli gunboats cruising off the Lebanese shores often partake in the attacks.

Earlier today, the local media reported that a local navy student was snatched from a chalet in Batroun, north of Beirut, by Israeli commandos who came ashore under the cover of darkness. The Israelis along with the hostage sailed back into the seas aboard a speedboat. (end)

ayb













MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108844594