Abdul Rahim Rather Tipped As J & K Assembly Speaker

Sources said that the former finance and seven-time MLA will be appointed as the speaker of the legislative assembly.

Mubarak Gul, who held the position of Speaker during the NC-PDP coalition government, was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 19.

The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has issued a clarification following the appearance of the name Rahim Rather in a list of politicians with pending criminal cases under review by the High Court.

This clarification emphasises that the reference is not to Abdul Rahim Rather, the veteran JKNC leader and seven-time lawmaker, but rather to another individual with a similar name. The JKNC asserted that their leader has upheld an unblemished record throughout his political career, and no criminal case has ever been filed against him.

