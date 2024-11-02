Sheri Krom Releases New Erotic Romantic Suspense Novel - Deviant

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Author Sheri Krom proudly announces the release of her latest novel, Deviant, a thrilling blend of passion, suspense, and romance. This captivating story plunges readers into the dangerous and seductive world of exclusive clubs, high-profile connections, and forbidden attraction.



In Deviant, Emma’s life takes a dark twist as she finds herself entangled in a web of intrigue, danger, and undeniable attraction. As the owner of one of the most exclusive clubs in the city, Emma enjoys the perks of powerful connections—from celebrities to politicians. But when some of these acquaintances seek to erase their messy pasts, Emma becomes a target.



Enter Austin Campbell, an FBI agent tasked with keeping Emma safe during a tense investigation that reveals murders, stalkers, and buried secrets. Despite the chaos and danger swirling around them, Emma finds herself falling for Austin. But fate has other plans. Can love survive when darkness threatens to consume them both?



An Erotic Suspense Romance that Redefines Desire and Danger



About the Author – Sheri Krom

A lifelong resident of Sarasota, Florida, Sheri Krom draws inspiration from the vivid stories she has cherished since childhood. Happily married to her partner in crime, Greg, Sheri balances her busy life as a mother, animal lover, full-time employee at a local Chevrolet dealership, and caretaker for her mother-in-law. Somehow, amidst her many roles, she carves out moments to pursue her passion for writing.



Sheri’s dream has always been to honor her mother by publishing a book with her name on it, and with Deviant, that dream becomes a reality. Her love for storytelling radiates through every page, and she invites readers to immerse themselves in the emotional, sensual, and suspenseful world she creates.



Early Praise for "Deviant":

"Deviant is fast paced from the start, always leaving me guessing and never knowing what was going to happen next. Just when you think things are going good, Sheri throws another wrench in the plot. A high spice level is met with two characters who care deeply for each other. You can tell Sheri has a passion for writing through this book!"



