Pentagon reveals army-industrial plan

(MENAFN) The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has revealed significant vulnerabilities within global supply chains, prompting the US Department of Defense to urge the Western military-industrial complex to take decisive action. In a recently released implementation plan for the National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS), the Pentagon emphasized the challenges faced by US and allied industries in meeting Ukraine's demands for weapons and ammunition. The report, issued on Tuesday, underscores the need for these industries to become more agile and resilient in order to effectively support ongoing military efforts.



Laura Taylor-Kale, the assistant secretary for industrial base policy, explained during a press briefing that this implementation plan provides a clear direction for industry partners and global allies on the Department of Defense’s priorities regarding industrial capacity building. "This implementation plan offers industry, global allies, and partners clear direction on the Department’s priorities for industrial capacity building,” she stated.



The plan, as detailed by Bill LaPlante, the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, aims to serve as a framework for guiding resource allocation and investment decisions over the coming years. It is designed to inform budget priorities, shape research and development focus, and enhance the Pentagon's engagement with the defense industry.



Among the key areas addressed in the implementation plan are critical shortfalls in essential components such as chemicals, casting and forgings, microelectronics, and the industrial capacity required for hypersonic weapons development. To address these issues, the Pentagon has proposed an estimated $393.4 million in funding under the Defense Production Act.

