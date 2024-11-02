Vatican sex abuse board demands victim reimbursement

(MENAFN) Pope Francis' child protection board, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, has issued a compelling call for the Vatican to enhance its transparency and accountability regarding the processing of clergy sex abuse complaints. In a significant move aimed at addressing ongoing crises within the Catholic Church, the commission released its inaugural annual report on Tuesday, outlining key recommendations for better support and recognition of abuse victims.



The report emphasizes the need for of clerical abuse to have improved access to information regarding their cases, as well as the establishment of a clear compensation policy. The commission expressed concern over the slow processing of abuse cases by the Vatican office, describing the lack of transparency as retraumatizing for victims. The commission underscored that the Vatican's reluctance to publicly disclose comprehensive statistical data on its activities contributes to a growing distrust among the faithful, particularly within the survivor community.



According to the report, the existing civil and canonical processes for addressing abuse claims can be protracted and often exacerbate the suffering of victims. It highlighted the critical importance of ensuring that survivors receive proper support and are treated with dignity throughout their journey toward justice. The report insists on the necessity of financial reparations for victims, acknowledging their right to compensation for the abuses they have suffered.



The commission's findings reflect a global perspective on the challenges related to safeguarding minors, revealing significant disparities in how different regions address the issue of clerical abuse. While some areas have made progress, the report warns that in certain societies, the topic remains largely unacknowledged. It identified inadequate protections for victims in parts of Central and South America, Africa, and Asia, urging the Church to take more decisive action.

