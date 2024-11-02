Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3192662 KUWAIT -- Dean of the Corps and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda says that the relationship between his country and Kuwait has gained special importance amid increasing tensions and challenges the world is facing.

3192648 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 2.60 to USD 74.52 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 71.92 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) says.

3192669 CAIRO -- The Arab League calls on the UK and all countries which did not recognize Palestinian state to take this move in support of peace.

3192649 WASHINGTON -- United States presidential candidates Democratic Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump intensify their campaign moves as the elections approach next Tuesday, in which Americans will elect the 47th president of the US. (end)

