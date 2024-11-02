Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Regional Stability
11/2/2024 9:10:40 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Saturday discussed regional affairs with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelati in a telephone call he received from the Egyptian minister.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that ministers Al-Yahya and Abdelati discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, current developments on the regional and international arenas.
They also broached efforts that have been exerted to attain security and stability in the region. (end)
