Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Saturday discussed regional affairs with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelati in a telephone call he received from the Egyptian minister.

The Foreign said in a statement that ministers Al-Yahya and Abdelati discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, current developments on the regional and international arenas.

They also broached efforts that have been exerted to attain security and stability in the region. (end)

