Go Through Poll Promises, Jairam Thakur Advises Himachal Pradesh CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Nov 2 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur on Saturday asked Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to go through his party's (Congress') manifesto and statements about guarantees given to the people during the 2022 Assembly elections.

"If the Chief Minister stops lying now, it will favour the state. Now even the high command and national leadership have accepted that the condition of Congress today is like this because of lying and making big election promises," former Chief Minister Thakur said in a statement here.

"All Congress are being criticised because of lies," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said because of the "lies spoken in Himachal Pradesh, today, no one was taking a Congress leader and his statement seriously. Because of the lies, the politics of guarantees of the Congress has ended today. The top leadership of the Congress is now distancing itself from Himachal and its leaders, but it is not going to liberate Congress from this. Every lie told by them from the big platforms to the street corners and intersections during the elections is recorded like a document. We will not let Congress escape this."

Saying the BJP would "expose" the lies of the Congress about the guarantees inside the Assembly with full paperwork and will do so in the future as well, the former Chief Minister said the grand old party should understand that a pot "does not boil again and again".

He said every word of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about Himachal Pradesh is 100 per cent true.

"Himachal has been in the news across the country for the past few months, due to which the state's image has been tarnished. Now the Chief Minister is holding a press conference and saying that the employees will get their salaries this month, " he said.

"The Chief Minister is saying that he has fulfilled five guarantees. According to the guarantees, when his government was formed two years ago, two lakh people were to be given jobs but not a single job was given. Contrary to this, more than 1.5 lakh posts were abolished and more than 12,000 people were fired from their jobs. Every woman between 18 and 60 years of age was to be given Rs 1,500 every month. The total number of eligible women was around 22 lakhs but just before the Lok Sabha elections, only 26,000 women were paid one installment. No one has received a penny since then," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday slammed the Congress for making "unreal" and "fake" promises to the people, adding the poor, youngsters, farmers and women had become the "victims of such politics".

His remarks came in the wake of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's advice to his party's unit to make only those promises that are fiscally sound.

"The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, have been facing fiscal issues as the party has failed to implement their "so-called Guarantees".