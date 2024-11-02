Defense Forces Neutralize All Russian Drones Targeting Kyiv Saturday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defenses intercepted all Russian kamikaze drones that were heading toward Kyiv in waves in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

The air raid alert in Kyiv lasted more than five hours.

All unmanned aerial have been intercepted, the report reads.

"As a result of an attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles on Kyiv, debris fell in six districts of the city – Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi. There is damage to residential buildings and cars. All fires have been extinguished. At the moment, only one casualty has been confirmed – a policeman was poisoned by combustion products," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Kyiv police, a patrol policeman who was assisting residents of an apartment block that caught fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district was hospitalized with poisoning by combustion products. Another person received medical treatment on the spot.