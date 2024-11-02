Eight People Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were in Russian strikes on the Kherson region over the past day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.

Beryslav, Mykilske, Tomean Balka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tiahynka, Tomaryne, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Havrylivka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Prydniprovske and Lviv came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. The occupiers also launched two ballistic missile on Kherson.

Prokudin noted that the Russian military hit an educational institution, a medical facility, a factory, a railway company, and a service station.

Three multi-story apartment buildings and 26 private houses were damaged in towns and villages across the region. Gas pipelines, outbuildings, construction equipment and private cars were also damaged.

As reported, one person was killed and 13 more were injured as a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region on October 31.