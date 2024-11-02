Russian Drone Debris Crash In Six Kyiv Districts - Municipal Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, wreckage of Russian drones plunged in six districts: Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"One casualty has been conformed. All fires have been put out. The reports from the ground are being verified," officials emphasized.

It is noted that the glazing and exterior of several residential buildings were damaged in the Solomianskyi district, where five cars also sustained damage. No fires or casualties were reported

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a blaze broke out on the 15th and 16th levels of a 16-storey residential building at an area of ​​50 square meters. The fire has been put out. Eighteen people were evacuated. One person (policeman) was injured. In addition, a non-residential building was damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district, windows of several apartments in a 22-storey residential building were shattered.

In the Dniprovskyi district, local fires on several balconies in apartment buildings. The information is being verified.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out between the 3rd and 4th levels of a defunct multi-storey building at an area of ​​2 square meters. The fire has been put out.

A balcony in an 8-storey residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district.

Photo: SES

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Kyiv police, a patrol officer who was assisting residents of a an apartment block that caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district was hospitalized. According to initial reports, he suffered poisoning by combustion products. Another victim, a resident of the same district, received medical treatment on the spot.