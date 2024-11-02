ASI Kills Self In Police Barrack In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Ajit Kumar Singh, allegedly committed by shooting himself in a barrack in Patna on Saturday.

The deceased was staying at the barrack of the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna.

Singh, hailing from Badkagaon village under the Tarari police station's jurisdiction in the Bhojpur district, was part of the Bihar Police Reserve Battalion.

Patna Police SP Central, Sweety Sehrawat, confirmed the incident, stating that the information regarding the incident was received around 4 a.m.

"Following the incident, a police team was promptly dispatched to investigate the matter. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called in to gather evidence and assist in determining the circumstances leading to the incident. We have seized the service pistol and a spent cartridge from the spot. Further details were awaited as the investigation progresses," Sehrawat said.

The cause of the extreme step was yet to be identified.

To gather potential clues, the police seized his personal belongings, including his mobile phone, and examined them for any evidence that might explain his actions.

Sehrawat stated that Singh's family has been informed and will be questioned to help identify any factors that may have led him to such a step.

Investigators were also speaking with other police personnel who were in the barracks at the time of the incident.

Some officers were reportedly asleep when the incident occurred, and information from them may provide additional insights.

This incident follows a similar case on Friday involving a female constable in Samastipur district.

The constable, who resided in the police line in Dudhpura under the Mufassil police station, allegedly ommitted suicide. She was found hanging from the grill of the bathroom. Her body was found when other female constables entered the bathroom.