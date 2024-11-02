WHO: Polio Immunization Campaign In Gaza City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Friday announced that tomorrow`s relaunch of the polio immunization campaign will be limited to Gaza City.

Speaking in a press in Geneva, Ghebreyesus explained that the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict would prevent the organization from reaching its initial goal of vaccinating around 119,000 children under the age of ten in northern Gaza.

The Director-General also warned about the consequence of the Israeli Knesset's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) saying that the agency serves as a logistical network for most humanitarian organizations in delivering supplies in Palestine.

Ghebreyesus stated that banning UNRWA would not enhance security for the occupation entity but would instead exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people and increase the risk of disease outbreaks particularly in Gaza.

He further emphasized that UNRWA is one of the largest providers of essential health services and humanitarian support operating for seven decades to deliver daily medical consultations and vaccinations for children. (end)

