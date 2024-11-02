Drone Debris Fall In Residential Districts Of Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments from a downed enemy UAV were recorded falling in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv amid Russia's drone attack on the city.

The Kyiv City Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the Russian armed forces' attack on Kyiv, debris fell in the Solomianskyi district of the city, in the area of residential buildings,” the post says.

Preliminary data indicates that window glazing has been damaged in several buildings.

No casualties have been reported.

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv City Administrate Head Serhiy Popko wrote that at least five parked cars were damaged,

Russia bombs five-storey residential building in Kupiansk

Falling debris was also recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.“According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in a 16-story residential building. Emergency services are on their way to the scene,” the Kyiv city administration wrote .

As reported, on the evening of November 1, Russian aggressors launched attack drones from the north.

Photo archive: gov