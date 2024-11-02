Injury Toll In Russian Missile Attack On Kharkiv Grows Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A officer was killed and 30 other police officers, a rescuer, and 9 civilians were in a missile strike on Kharkiv.

The Kharkiv region's police wrote this on its page , Ukrinform reports.

“It has been established that the enemy fired S-400 missiles at the location used by police officers,” the statement says.

The missile attack on Kharkiv took place on November 1 at 16:05. Twenty residential buildings, six non-residential buildings, and 11 were damaged.

“A police officer was killed. Another 30 police officers, one rescuer, and 9 civilians sustained various injuries,” law enforcement officials said.

Investigators and forensic experts are documenting another Russian crime.

Earlier, it was reported that three police officers injured in the missile attacks on Kharkiv were in serious condition.

Photo: National Police