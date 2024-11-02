Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 237 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched strikes on nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 237 times on November 1.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian launched an air strike on Novoandriivka. As many as 88 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Malynivka. Eight MLRS hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. A total of 140 artillery attacks were carried out on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Orikhove and Preobrazhenka,” he wrote.

There were 32 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

As reported by Ukrinform, 25 people were evacuated from the frontline areas of the region in October.