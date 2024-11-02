(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) --



1962 -- State of Kuwait joined the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

2001 -- UN General Assembly approved a draft presented by Kuwait, proclaiming November 6th as the International Day for Preventing Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

2005 -- Kuwaiti Dr. Ghanem Al-Najjar was elected as member of the UN Panel of Experts, the first Arab to join the agency.

2008 -- Kuwait of Interior (MoI) received the first batch of policewomen recruits.

2008 -- The Kuwaiti IT engineer Manar Al-Hashash joined The Global Alliance for Information and Communication Technologies and Development.

2013 -- Kuwait SC won, for the third time in the club's history, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, beating the Kuwaiti Qadsia SC 2-0.

2015 -- Kuwait was elected deputy president of the Conference of the States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption. This is the first time Kuwait took the position since the 2006 launch of the convention in Jordan.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked two donation agreements worth KD 1.6 million (USD 5.2 million) with UNICEF for combating hunger and cholera. (end)

