Army Launches Search Operation In North Kashmir's Bandipora

11/2/2024 2:07:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A search operation was launched on Saturday after movement of terrorists was observed in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, army said.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in the late evening on Friday that troops spotted“suspicious movement” in the general area Panar in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

“On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle,” the Army said.

A search operation is underway in the area, it added.

Kashmir Observer

