Student Volunteers Clean Beach

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Straightforward Insight, an organisation founded by Nikkil Dcruz and Prithwiraj Purkait, students of Grade 11 and 12 of DPS-Modern Indian School, teamed up with Deap Qatar for a cleanup at Zekreet Beach that saw more than 40 student volunteers remove over 100kg of trash from Qatar's coastline. The volunteers connected with Straightforward Insight through their Instagram page @straightforwardinsight

