Grain Harvesting Campaign Near Completion In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region, farmers are finishing the harvesting of grain crops. A total of 317.4 thousand tonnes of grain has already been gathered from 95.7% of crop fields.

The relevant statement was made by the Department for Agro-Industrial Complex and Land Resources at Donetsk Regional Military Administration in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“As of October 31, 2024, grain were harvested from 154.5 thousand hectares, which is 95.7% of the total crop fields. Overall, 161.5 thousand hectares were sown with grain crops in the region. A total of 317.4 thousand tonnes of grain has already been threshed,” the report states.

The average yielding capacity of grain crops is 20.5 quintals per hectare.

Winter and spring wheat was harvested from 100% of crop fields, with a yielding capacity of 22.7 quintals per hectare. Winter and spring barley was also gathered from 100% of crop fields, with a yielding capacity of 17.4 quintals per hectare.

The harvesting of late crops is still underway in the Donetsk region. A total of 30.6 thousand tonnes of corn has already been gathered from 17 thousand hectares, which is 81% of crop fields. The average yielding capacity of corn is 18 quintals per hectare.

According to the regional authorities, the low yielding capacity of grain crops in 2024 was caused by the adverse weather conditions. In May, cold snaps occurred all over the region. Later, there was very little precipitation, followed by a long heat wave in the summer period.

A reminder that, as of October 21, 2024, winter crops were sown on 33% of the planned fields in the Donetsk region.

