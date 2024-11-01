Government Approves Bill To Abolish Msecs Starting January 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to abolish outdated Medical-Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) system and create instead digitized assessment system based on leading hospitals.

The of reports that via Ukrinform.

“We fully share the public's dissatisfaction with the outdated, user-unfriendly, and largely corrupt MSEC system. It's time to replace it with a new approach based on different principles. Individuals with functional impairments should receive state support to allow them to live, work, and be fully integrated into society. This must be done in a transparent and convenient manner,” said Health Minister Viktor Liashko. The proposed MSEC reform is the first and crucial step in implementing this vision.

Instead of "medical-social expertise," the bill introduces the term "everyday functionality assessment."

From January 1, 2025, expert teams for assessing individuals' functionality, consisting of practicing doctors, will replace MSEC. These teams will operate in multidisciplinary hospitals that already have established rehabilitation teams, equipped to perform assessments and additional examinations. They will provide evaluations in person, remotely, or on-site as needed.

atinfor

The new system will be digital. A doctor can submit an assessment request electronically, and the results will automatically be added to the Unified Information System of Social Services for follow-up rehabilitation, work capacity assessments, and state benefits if necessary.

"Digitalization will help prevent corruption and other abuses. For example, doctors won't know the patient's name before assessment, and the patient won't know the names of the doctors assessing them, which will eliminate opportunities for prior arrangements or corrupt dealings," the Ministry of Health stated.

The bill outlines several other changes: doctor consultative commissions (DCCs) will no longer be required, and attending physicians or, for military personnel, military medical commissions will be able to refer individuals for assessments based on clear criteria through an electronic system. Patients will also have the right to involve an authorized representative, such as a personal physician, in the assessment process. Mechanisms for appealing decisions are also included.

Funding for the new assessment system will come from the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

The bill lays the groundwork for everyday functionality assessments, guiding patients through subsequent steps in social, educational, and employment sectors, with access to necessary services.

for

As Ukrinform reported, on October 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) meeting on MSEC issues and related corruption involving officials from various state bodies. The NSDC ruled to abolish MSEC by December 31. Zelensky also signed a decree activating this decision to combat corruption during disability assessments.

Following the NSDC's decision, the Ministry of Health announced it would abolish the Central MSEC by October 27. Currently, there are over 350 MSECs in Ukraine with about 1,200 doctors. The Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Disability Issues will assume the Central MSEC's functions.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law to improve the procedures for conducting medical-social expertise.