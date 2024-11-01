One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a targeted missile attack on central Kharkiv, killing one officer and leaving 26 others injured.

Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, four civilians were also in the enemy attack.

"The deceased man is police colonel Andrii Matviienko. I express my sincere condolences to the loved ones of our colleague who lost his life while on duty. This was police service in front-line Kharkiv, which is associated with everyday risk to life. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," Vyhivskyi said.

Police officers are working at the scene, providing assistance to the victims and documenting this war crime.

Photo: Ivan Vyhivskyi / Facebook