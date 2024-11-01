One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles
11/1/2024 7:14:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a targeted missile attack on central Kharkiv, killing one Police officer and leaving 26 others injured.
Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, four civilians were also injured in the enemy attack.
"The deceased man is police colonel Andrii Matviienko. I express my sincere condolences to the loved ones of our colleague who lost his life while on duty. This was police service in front-line Kharkiv, which is associated with everyday risk to life. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," Vyhivskyi said.
Police officers are working at the scene, providing assistance to the victims and documenting this war crime.
Photo: Ivan Vyhivskyi / Facebook
