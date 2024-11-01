عربي


One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles

One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles


11/1/2024 7:14:10 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a targeted missile attack on central Kharkiv, killing one Police officer and leaving 26 others injured.

Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, four civilians were also injured in the enemy attack.


One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles Image

"The deceased man is police colonel Andrii Matviienko. I express my sincere condolences to the loved ones of our colleague who lost his life while on duty. This was police service in front-line Kharkiv, which is associated with everyday risk to life. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," Vyhivskyi said.


One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles Image

Police officers are working at the scene, providing assistance to the victims and documenting this war crime.


One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles Image
One Police Officer Killed As Russians Strike Kharkiv With Missiles Image

Photo: Ivan Vyhivskyi / Facebook

UkrinForm

