First National Bank Alaska Declares Regular And Special Dividends For Fourth Quarter, Both Payable In December


11/1/2024 7:01:37 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors meeting held Oct. 31, 2024, First National bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable on Dec. 15, 2024 with distribution on Dec. 16.

At the same meeting, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable and for distribution on Dec. 19, 2024.

