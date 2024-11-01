Trump Holds 7-Point Lead Over Harris In Florida, New Stetson University Poll Finds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trump continues to score more favorably among White individuals, and those over 65, while Harris's favorability comes from non-White individuals, and those with a college degree

DELAND, Florida, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll conducted by Stetson University's Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR) shows former President Donald Trump with a notable lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among likely Florida voters.

The survey, conducted between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, reveals Trump ahead by 7 points, securing support from 53% of likely voters compared to 46% for Harris.

The poll surveyed 452 likely voters, with results weighted by age, ethnicity, race, gender, education, party affiliation and geography to reflect the state's historical voting patterns. The survey has a credibility interval of +/- 5%.

In the U.S. Senate race, the poll indicates incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott holds an 8-point lead over Democratic challenger, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The survey also addressed Amendments 1-4 on Florida's ballot, finding majority support for all.

This includes strong backing for Amendment 3, which permits individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use, with 64% in favor of the Amendment.

Amendment 4, also known as the Right to an Abortion Initiative, has garnered substantial support among Florida voters, with 64% expressing favorability toward the measure.

Interpretations should be mindful of the +/- 5% credibility interval, which reflects a margin of uncertainty in voter support estimates.

Methodology

The survey collected data via an online non-probability sample from Qualtrics's panels. The data was weighted to reflect the 2024 General Election Likely Voter population. Weighted variables include DMA grouping, gender, age, political party, race, ethnicity, and education. Estimates for all demographics were sourced from records based on voter turnout in Florida in previous elections and were adjusted for a likely voter audience based on historical voting patterns and stated intent to vote. For more information please visit: stetson.edu/cpor .

About the Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR)

The Center for Public Opinion Research at Stetson University specializes in nonpartisan public opinion polling and survey research. CPOR provides valuable insights into political, social and economic issues affecting Florida and the United States. For more information, visit .

