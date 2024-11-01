Nubian Grants Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: NBR | OTCQB: NBRFF) (“ Nubian ” or the“ Company ”) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,550,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's main project is the Esquilache Silver Project, an advanced stage silver project located in Peru's southern Cordillera Silver Belt. Nubian also holds gold projects in Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania) and Nevada through its significant stake in Athena Gold Corporation, that owns the Excelsior Springs Gold Project.

