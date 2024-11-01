US Jobs Stumbling Did Not Take Markets By Surprise
The US labour market showed a deafening failure, with non-farm employment rising by just 12k in October against expectations of 100-110k. The downward revision for September by 31k to 223k saved the overall employment change from contraction.
